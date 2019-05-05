Malaysia on track to meet 2020 zero malaria target, says Health Ministry

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says Malaysia must show commitment in efforts to maintain ‘zero human indigenous malaria’ status for three consecutive years. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 ― The Health Ministry (MOH) has targetted Malaysia to be declared a human indigenous malaria free nation by the World Health Organisation (WHO) by 2020.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said to achieve this, Malaysia must show commitment in our efforts to maintain “zero human indigenous malaria” status for three consecutive years.

“The Ministry is now actively getting our health teams ready at all levels for WHO's Certification of Malaria Elimination audit process, in which Malaysia's Malaria Elimination Programme has seen success in the reduction of cases.

“With the Malaria Elimination Programme in place, we have successfully combated Malaria, from 4,164 cases in 2011 to zero cases last year.

“This shows we are on the right track towards achieving our (zero Malaria) target,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

The National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan was introduced in the same year with the target of “malaria free” status by 2020.

To meet this target, he said the cooperation of stakeholders in the plantation, agricultural, security and forest recreation sectors is key to protect its workers from being infected.

This include ensuring all foreign workers undergo government sanctioned health screening, including for malaria, and for infected workers to have proper access to health care services.

In conjunction with World Malaria Day 2019, themed “Zero Malaria Starts with Me” Dr Noor Hisham hoped all parties will mobilise their efforts to achieve the ‘zero human indigenous malaria’ status target.

World Malaria Day is internationally observed and commemorated every year on April 25 to recognise global efforts in controlling the disease. ― Bernama