‘Protect Islam’ rally-goers demands Pakatan bring closure to Adib’s case

Participants carry placards and shout slogans as they take part in the Ummah rally in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Organiser of the rally to defend the “sovereignty of Islam” organised by pro-Islam Gerakan Pembela Ummah (Ummah) today urged the authorities to get to the bottom of circumstances surrounding firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death.

As part of the mega rally to oppose the Rome Statute and in support of the Malay Rulers, several Malay rights groups and Islamic NGOs participated in the speeches.

Although the press were prohibited from going near the stage, the speech givers could be heard demanding to know exactly what happened to Adib.

“Some say he was beaten up, others say he was knocked into by a fire truck. Which one is it?” said one male orator.

Another woman told the authorities not to delay in finding out what occurred on the night of the incident.

“Give everyone closure once and for all. He died ignobly, and to not find the cowards responsible for the injuries which led to his death will only further the anger of the public.

“You have already caused enough distress among the Malays and Muslims over your inability to defend our rights. Do the right thing now,” she said.

By 3pm, it began to drizzle, causing dozens of rally-goers to run for shelter.

Some hawkers could be seen selling cheap raincoats almost as soon as the raindrops started pouring.

On November 2, last year the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station EMRS unit member Adib was injured while on duty during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25.

The 24-year old was first warded in the Subang Jaya Medical Centre before being transferred to the National Heart Institute in KL, where he passed away on the night of December 17.