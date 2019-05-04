Kit Siang: I never accused Najib of murders but said do not evade responsibility as PM

DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang today denied ever accusing Datuk Seri Najib Razak of being responsible for several past high profile murders. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang today denied ever accusing Datuk Seri Najib Razak of being responsible for several past high profile murders.

Lim, in a written statement today, outright denied making such accusation and clarified that his stance has constantly been that Najib does not evade responsibility for the deaths as the country’s then Prime Minister.

“Firstly, let me state that I had never in my speeches and statements in the past, ever accused Najib of murdering Altantunya Shaariibuu, Teoh Beng Hock, Hussain Najadi or Kevin Morais, but what I said was that he must not evade responsibility for these deaths as Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Lim’s statement today was in response to Najib’s recent Facebook post of a screenshot of a news article with the veteran politician’s mugshot following his revelation that he kept a low profile after being slandered as the puppet master within the Pakatan Harapan coalition to which Lim categorically denounced.

Najib’s post came accompanied with a sarcastic caption, suggesting that Lim had previously accused him of being the culprit behind the high profile deaths of Shaariibuu, Teoh, Hussain, and Morais.

Lim in his statement asked if Najib, who posted the accusations towards him on Facebook yesterday, was looking to sue anyone for making such defaming statements involving murder, considering the gravity of the allegations.

“Anyone in his right senses would have sought to clear his name and reputation if he had been accused by prominent personalities of dastardly deeds like the heinous crime of murder and kleptocracy, and Malaysians are entitled to know why Najib is an exception,” Lim wrote.