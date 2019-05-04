Dr Wan Azizah: Dept found no physical, psychological implication on Aliff Shukri’s daughter

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Qadejah El Zahra or Cess, 9, did not appear to have suffered any physical or psychological harm. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A preliminary examination conducted by the Social Welfare Department on the daughter of cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman arising from the caning he gave her did not show any implication.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Qadejah El Zahra or Cess, 9, did not appear to have suffered any physical or psychological harm.

“The department has investigated and the report stated that there was no negative effect on the child but we are going to refer the case to the hospital.

“We know his (Aliff Syukri) intention was to ‘teach’ his daughter but he shared it on video; if we look at it, it did seem extreme, and the department has taken action,” she told reporters after a function in Ampang today.

Wan Azizah also advised parents to take a better approach or ‘good parenting’ in disciplining their children.

“We want the best interest of the child; that’s why we stress on good parenting,” she said.

Recently a video showing Aliff Syukri caning his daughter for removing her headscarf became viral, prompting some non-governmental organisations to lodge police reports for abuse.

It is understood that a psychologist from the department met with Aliff Syukri’s family before conducting the examination on his daughter yesterday. — Bernama