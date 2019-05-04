Cabinet held special meeting on improving youth employment, says Khalid

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said a special Cabinet meeting has been held to address the problem of unemployment among youths. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A special Cabinet meeting has been held to address the problem of unemployment among youths, says Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

Khalid, who is the National Youth Consultative Council (MPBN) chairman said several matters were raised in the meeting especially on building entrepreneurship in the country and to instill a culture of entrepreneurship among youths.

“There were discussions on actions and policies to produce a more stable economic environment where the people can be involved via job opportunities in the field of entrepreneurship,” he told a media conference after chairing the first 2019 MPBN conference here today.

The government will continue to extend assistance to the youths to empower their efforts in various fields as well as ensuring the agenda to create more employment opportunities is realised, he said.

Khalid said when asked on the issue of unemployment among youths seen as a major issue for the group now.

Meanwhile, he said MPBN should not be a political arena but should be a platform for youth’s voice their hopes and aspirations to the government.

Khalid said the involvement of youths in national development is crucial as their experience and views could be harnessed to build the nation as well as to contribute ideas and services toward the desired objectives of the country.

“MPBN itself plays an important role in the process of planning, implementing and evaluating programmes as well as national development approach especially on the overall youth agenda,” he said.

At the conference, 120 participants from non-governmental organisations and government agencies under Federal Territories tabled and debated six main proposals. — Bernama