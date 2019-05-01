Thanks to viral video, Milo drink delivered to mum-to-be in Kuantan

The viral video of a couple ‘chasing’ a Milo truck to satisfy their pregnant daughter-in-law’s cravings proved to work when the drink was delivered directly to the house. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, May 1 — The video of a couple ‘chasing’ a Milo truck to satisfy their pregnant daughter-in-law’s cravings for a cup of the chocolate drink that went viral on social media has proven to be working when the drink is delivered directly to the house.

The presence of the iconic green-white truck that has gotten schoolchildren excited over the years, parked in front of a house in Bukit Istana here has caused Natasya Rose Nizam, 23, speechless as she has been waiting for six long months to taste the drink.

“I was overwhelmed and almost in tears when I saw Milo truck before my eyes I have this cravings for the drink since I was two months pregnant and ‘Alhamdulillah’ (praise be to Allah) my wish come true today,” said Natasya Rose who is eight months into her pregnancy.

“I crave Milo drink because of my childhood memories of this delicious drink, every time that Milo truck came to school,” she told reporters when met at her residence here today.

Natasya Rose, who is pregnant with her first child, said she had tried various chocolate drinks, but none of them could satisfy her cravings that she continued searching for Milo truck.

Natasya Rose’s cravings for Milo drink became public knowledge when the video of her mother-in-law Datin Hasmazura Shahbudin, 46, and husband, chasing a Milo van at Jalan Pintasan Kuantan went viral on social media and it got the attention of Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad.

Natasya Rose’s husband, Muhammad Azmer Mohd Badrul Merzam, 23, said he uploaded the video on his Twitter account as he felt the action of his parents chasing the van was amusing.

“They were trying hard to fulfil my wife’s wishes even though she (Natasya Rose) never asked us to get the drink.

“I also thank the netizen who uploaded the video that it received instant response from Nestle My parents stopped the truck at 10am on Monday, and by noon Nestle contacted me to arrange this surprise,” he said.

Meanwhile, Milo consumer marketing director (business unit) Maria Murni Nur Azmi said this was the first time the company made a surprise delivery for an expectant mother.

She said Milo truck that was pursued by the couple could not fulfil the request at that time as the stretch was unsafe to make a stop, apart from the drink had yet to be prepared. — Bernama