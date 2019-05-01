Minister: Special programme to make Malaysia entrepreneurial nation for job opportunities

Entreprenur Development minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur April 30, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, May 1 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development has proposed a programme to make Malaysia an entrepreneur nation with focus on efforts to increase job opportunities.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the proposal has been submitted to the Cabinet special meeting held in conjunction with Labour Day today which focused on efforts to create job opportunities.

“No decision was made in the meeting today,” he told reporters outside the Perdana Putra Building here when met after the meeting.

Mohd Redzuan said the meeting of more than two hours was normal for Cabinet ministers to discuss ways to improve the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the Cabinet discussed issues which had been highlighted by the media, including creating job opportunities.

“We will discuss in further meetings. We have time to work towards making these a success,” he said.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the meeting was conducted in a relaxed manner and among the issues discussed were matters related to the public. Transport Minister Anthony Loke also said the meeting focused on creating more job opportunities. — Bernama