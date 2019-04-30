Pakatan govt to continue to combat corruption, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the meeting of government officers at Puspanita Puri in Putrajaya April 30, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will continue with the agenda to combat corruption, despite the decline in public support for the government and himself.

He said all government machinery should reject bribes by not taking a single sen or gifts, like buying houses at a cheaper price.

“Hopefully we promise ourselves to not be involved in corruption because it is sinful and against the law,” he said at a meeting with senior civil servants here today.

Dr Mahathir said government officers who were used to getting “extra income” during the previous kleptocracy government might feel disappointed now that they are getting less income.

They might feel the previous kleptocracy government was better, hence the declining support for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and himself, he added.

He said the change in government in some countries like Mexico, Pakistan and Indonesia was also due to power abuse by government leaders of the ruling party.

Efforts to clean the country of corruption had to be continued, otherwise it would destroy the country, he added.

Dr Mahathir said the previous government, having been in power for 61 years, would not have been defeated in the last general election, if they truly held to their responsibilities and did not abuse the power given to them by the people.

He said the government changed because the people knew the country was not administered well that it was known as a kleptocracy country.

“Do we want a kleptocracy government or be replaced with a new government? Will the new government be kleptocracy (too), it is possible if the administrators are not careful,” he added.

Since PH came into power, Dr Mahathir said he did not see much problem in administering the country, although there were some people who were dropped because of their abuse of power.

“Others, I think they realised the government has changed and the present government has the right to determine the country’s policies,’ he added. — Bernama