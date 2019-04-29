National Social Council raises need for ministries involvement in fulfilling agreements

The National Social Council was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 29 — The National Social Council in its meeting today raised the need for all ministries to be involved in fulfilling government agreements at the international level.

The agreements signed by the Government of Malaysia and which required coordination of policy implementation are the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (CRPD) and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), said the council.

The National Social Council which met for the first time this year was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

The National Social Council in a statement on the meeting said the council had also agreed to consider four proposals among them, the issue of Child Dropouts Not Having Access to Education to curb negative impacts on the country’s economy and society.

Another proposal was on a Holistic Approach to Teenage Pregnancy and Reproductive Health in working together to address social factors leading to pregnancy and teenage death issues in a holistic, effective and integrated way.

Another issue was on the Accessibility Action Plan for People with Disabilities to be recommended as a guide and reference for local authorities (PBT) in providing indoor and outdoor accessibility facilities and disabled-friendly public spaces; and Family Based Care to provide care, protection and rehabilitation to children in need.

The meeting also discussed on information papers among them on the National Community Policy to empower local communities to actively engage in the maintenance and management of public and common properties.

The meeting also discussed on the implementation of the Social Amenity Programme so that public utilities projects could be implemented in a more organised and integrated manner and the implementation of Youth Programmes Using Zakat Allocation to address social issues among adolescents.

The meeting also discussed on the coordination of the National Community Policy pilot project under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and the “Balai Sepakat” project undertaken by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development in empowering communities especially in suburban areas.

The National Social Council is a platform for government agencies, academics and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to present proposals in identifying social issues as well as identifying resolution mechanisms for better social development. — Bernama