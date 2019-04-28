Police record statements of more than 30 people over missing boy

SEMENYIH, April 28 — Police have recorded statements from more than 30 people on eight-year-old Muhammad Zahiruddin Putra Mohd Fauzi, who was reported missing from his house in Bandar Seri Putra, in Bangi, since last Monday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said they comprised Muhammad Zahiruddin Putra’s family members and classmates.

The police has asked for a National Urgent Response Alert broadcast to help find Muhammad Zahiruddin Putra Mohd Fauzi. — Picture via social media

The search for the boy has not stopped and is now intensified not only in Kajang, but also areas outside Kajang district, he told reporters when met at the ‘Superheroes Challenge’, held in conjunction with the 212th Police Day celebration here.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the police had not found any new leads on the missing boy and urged those with information on Muhammad Zahiruddin Putra to contact investigating officer Sergeant Farah Nadia Mohd Hashim at 012 3600232 or the nearest police station.

Muhammad Zahiruddin was reported missing after leaving his house at about 8am last Monday to play with his friends. — Bernama