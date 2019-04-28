Health Minister to table internal proposal on mandatory vaccination

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a World Health Day event in Putrajaya April 8, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BANGI, April 8 — The proposal on making immunisation mandatory will be tabled with the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) steering committee on May 8 for approval, before it is presented to the Cabinet.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the views of various parties, including government agencies, the private sector, non-governmental agencies (NGOs) and association were also sought in forming the proposal.

“I will first chair and discuss it (at a pre-cabinet meeting) and based on the outcome, we will raise the matter in the Cabinet,” he told reporters after officiating the national-level Immunisation Day celebration at Taman Tasik Cempaka here.

The ceremony was also attended by Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Khalid Ibrahim.

The media had previously reported that a special task force formed to study the policy on making immunisation mandatory would be submitting its findings to the Ministry of Health by the end of April. — Bernama