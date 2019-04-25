Transport Ministry: Enforcement of vehicle entry permit to start in October

For phase 1, requirement of VEP for all foreign registered vehicles entering Malaysia through Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar, Johor, will commence from October 1 this year. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) today announced the enforcement of the road transport law requiring any person who drives a foreign motor vehicle into Malaysia through any route, landing place, check point, or point of entry, to apply and register for a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) will commence beginning October 1.

In a statement today, the ministry said the VEP will be issued by the Road Transport Department (RTD) under Section 66H of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Registration for a VEP can be done online via https://vep.jpj.gov.my. Once registered, the owner of the motor vehicle will receive an e-mail notification to schedule an appointment for the installation of the VEP-RFID tag.

“Only VEP registered vehicles are allowed entry into Malaysia once it is put into force,” it said.

According to the statement, the enforcement of VEP will be implemented in phases.

“For phase 1, requirement of VEP for all foreign registered vehicles entering Malaysia through Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar, Johor, will commence from October 1 this year.

“For the enforcement of VEP phase 1, the VEP-RFID tag can be installed or collected at four designated centres in Johor Bahru which are Gelang Patah Southbound R&R; Plaza Angsana Open Carpark; Pandan RnR and Lima Kedai Toll Plaza,” it said.

Meanwhile, for phase 2, it will involve all entry points/land borders between Malaysia and Thailand while in phase 3, VEP will be enforced at all entry points/land borders between Malaysia-Brunei-Indonesia. The enforcement dates for vehicles entering or exiting through these entry points/land borders will be announced in due course.

All vehicle owners who have yet to register for VEP are reminded to do so immediately and registration involves a simple three-step action, it added.

The VEP for each registered motor vehicle will be valid for a period of 5 years. For further information and details on VEP, please call +607-5950669, or email [email protected] — Bernama