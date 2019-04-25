Police step up security at places of worship, embassies

Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador attends a press conference at the Central Police Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Police have stepped up security at houses of worship and diplomatic missions throughout the country following the deadly attacks at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka last Sunday.

Acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and the Bukit Aman special branch had issued orders to this effect.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have increased its level of preparedness and reminded all formations under the state and district contingents to be more sensitive to their surroundings.

“PDRM are always on the lookout to immediately act on anything unusual, and we pray that this country will not be hit by disaster (attack on places of worship).

“We have established cooperation with the public to extend us any information on such matters,” he told reporters when met after the opening of a seminar on “Stopping Violence Against Women And Children” and launching of a crime-prevention book at Menara Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur here.

A series of explosions ripped through several locations, including Kochikade Church, Katuwapitiya Church, Shangri-La Hotel, Cinnamon Grand Hotel and St Barnabas Church in Batticaloa, Colombo, at 8.30am on Easter Sunday, killing at least 359 people.

When asked on the post of IGP, which will become vacant on the retirement of Mohamd Fuzi soon, Abdul Hamid said it was for the government to decide on his successor.

“I have not received any indication or letter; up to the government and Police Commission to pick the new IGP.

“I am still holding the deputy IGP post in an acting capacity,” he said when asked on rumours that he would succeed Mohamad Fuzi.

On another matter, he said fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, is known to be in another country but declined to name it.

“He is now in one country and he seems to be still free there. He was last detected in Hong Kong and Macau.

He said Jho Low has since disappeared from Malaysian police radar but information shows that he is in that area.

Abdul Hamid said police are working with Interpol to track down Jho Low, the alleged mastermind of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal. — Bernama