PARIT, April 25 — A crane driver was killed after the crane he was operating toppled over near Taman Maju, Jalan Ipoh-Lumut here yesterday.

Seri Iskandar Fire and Rescue chief Roslan Ahmad told Bernama the incident happened at 12.25pm and that the 47-year-old driver was pinned under the heavy machine.

He said they had to call in another crane to lift the toppled crane. — Bernama