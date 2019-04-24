Selangor MB promises water disruption to last no more than three days

A man washes his hands in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 24 — Disrupted water supply in Klang Valley will not last more than three days and expected to be restored as early as 48 hours, said Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He said the three-day period or 86 hours which had been scheduled was the forecast of the worst-case scenario for consumers located at the higher end of the distribution system.

“Kuala Langat is the furthest place from Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP2). So, even though the water supply will start to resume on the second day, it may take between 76 and 78 hours to reach consumers in Kuala Langat.

“If all goes well, the water supply is to be restored to the last house on the third day,” he told reporters after launching the Selangor Economic Seminar as well as Wholesale and Retail Trade Census 2019 here today.

Amirudin said the scheduled water disruption had been carefully planned to pave the way for servicing and maintenance works to be carried out at LRA SSP2.

The water supply disruption beginning today affects 577 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor.

It involves 620,835 account holders of Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas).

Asked on the state new water tariff, Amirudin said the state government was still studying the matter and an announcement would be made in June. — Bernama