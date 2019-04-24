IGP says Najib’s former aide questioned over online clip of SRC trial proceedings

Fuzi said today that investigators have told Isham to provide a statement on the matter. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The police have summoned a former special officer to Datuk Seri Najib Razak for uploading a clip of the former prime minister’s ongoing trial over RM42 million from a former 1MDB unit.

Isham Jalil previously cause controversy when he published a two-minute clip from the trial on Facebook.

According to national news agency Bernama, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today that investigators have told Isham to provide a statement on the matter.

