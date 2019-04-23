Lost and found: Stolen Bukit Aman narcotic chief's car discovered in Teluk Intan

Bukit Aman Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department (NCID) director Comm Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh’s black multi-purpose vehicle was reported stolen on April 18 and it has since been found. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, April 23 ― The black multi-purpose vehicle belonging to Bukit Aman Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department (NCID) director Comm Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh that was reported stolen last week has been found at Teluk Intan on Monday.

Quoting Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain, Berita Harian Online reported that the car was found at Lorong Sejati 5, Taman Melor Sejati at about 5pm.

After the car was found, a team from the Hilir Perak district police and the state police contingent staked out at the site for the next 12 hours to detect whether anyone would turn up to retrieve the car.

“After news of the car was stolen spread, the suspect who stole the car might had got scared and panic as the car belongs to the government and used by Bukit Aman Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department (NCID) director.”

“So the suspect decided to abandon the car and was found by police later,” Razarudin told the daily.

Police, said Razarudin, decided to check on the car at 5am today and confirmed it was the same car that was reported stolen at Sungai Ramal in Kajang last week.

“The suspect changed the registration plate but checks on the engine and chassis numbers confirmed it was the stolen car,” he said, adding that several sets of fingerprints were also lifted from the car and would be sent to forensic lab for further actions.

Bernama had reported that the car was stolen on April 18. The 31-year-old police driver of the car only realised that the black Toyota Vellfire had gone missing from the parking area of the restaurant about 8pm.