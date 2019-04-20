‘Missing’ Ipoh mayor to be removed?

Datuk Zamri Man will be removed as Ipoh mayor for going absent without leave (AWOL), according to a report. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Datuk Zamri Man will be removed as Ipoh mayor for going absent without leave (AWOL), according to a report by The Star Online.

Perak Local Government Committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong reportedly said that Zamri was believed to be unwell but did not take any sick leave for the first two months.

“The situation with the mayor — it’s a first. It’s like he has disappeared.

“He didn’t give any letter to the Local Government Authorities (PBT) or even to me saying that he’s sick,” Yong was quoted as saying.

“He only submitted his sick leave two months after (going missing),” he added, but did not detail the exact time frame.

“According to the law, a mayor or council president is eligible to take up to 90 days of sick leave. (But) Even this three-month period has been used up,” he added.

Zamri became mayor back in 2015, succeeding Datuk Harun Rawi.