Ipoh school keeping tabs on students after H1N1 outbreak, says Perak exco

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The management of Sekolah Tuanku Abdul Rahman (STAR) here has been conducting close monitoring over students suspected of Influenza A (H1N1) infection to prevent it from becoming more serious and rampant.

State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari said the school, together with the State Health Department, had sufficient ability to handle the infected students, based on the similar cases that occurred two years ago.

“The school has enough facilities to handle the problem (H1N1 infection) by isolating infected students from others in terms of class and accommodation.

“Therefore, parents and the public need not to worry because the case is under control,” he told reporters after checking the condition of students infected with H1N1 at the school here today.

Yesterday, Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said a total of 22 new suspected of H1N1 cases were detected in the school as of yesterday that brought the number of those infected to 102 people including one teacher with respiratory tract infections such as fever, sore throat and cough.

On Tuesday, there were claims that went viral on social media over a mysterious illness afflicted the students from the school, with many of them coughing, vomiting and having a fever, which prompted their parents to take them home from the all-male residential school. — Bernama