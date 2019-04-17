Ministry: Key projects in Kelantan announced last month underway

The projects, which were announced by Azmin, are the East Coast Expressway Phase 3 (LPT3), expansion and upgrading of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, Pasir Puteh-Machang-Jeli new route, Kota Baru-Kuala Krai Expressway and Palekbang-Kota Baru Bridge. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The five key projects in Kelantan announced last month by Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali are currently underway, his ministry says today.

The projects are the East Coast Expressway Phase 3 (LPT3), expansion and upgrading of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, Pasir Puteh-Machang-Jeli new route, Kota Baru-Kuala Krai Expressway and Palekbang-Kota Baru Bridge.

In a statement, the Economic Affairs Ministry (MEA) said a study on the way forward for the LPT3 is currently being conducted, adding that it will also take into consideration a study on tolled highways currently undertaken by the Works Ministry.

It said Kelantan’s Department of Works (JKR) is finalising the alignment and the scope of works for Phase 1 of the proposed Pasir Puteh-Machang-Jeli route.

At the same time, JKR Kelantan will also be engaging with the East Coast Economic Region Development Council and state government on the Palekbang-Kota Baru bridge.

MEA said the Kota Baru-Kuala Krai Expressway is being constructed in phases, adding that one package has been completed while two other packages are on-going.

Two packages are currently under procurement while the remaining three packages are still in the planning stages, it said.

Meanwhile, the procurement process for the expansion and upgrading of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport is currently underway, led by the Ministry of Transport and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter this year, it added.

“Kelantan is one of the states which have been given priority to promote equitable growth and increase the well-being of the rakyat,” it said.

The federal government-approved projects were announced by Azmin during his working visit to Kelantan on March 7.

Following the announcement, a meeting was held on March 14 between MEA and relevant ministries and agencies to deliberate on the way forward and the implementation plan for the projects.

The ministry said the decision to implement the projects was in line with the Mid-Term Review of the 11th Malaysia Plan, whereby efforts would be intensified to address economic imbalances among the six economic regions. — Bernama