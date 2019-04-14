IGP: 209 police reports lodged against anti-Agong Facebook account owner

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman March 19,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The police have received 209 reports against the ‘Sabah-Sarawak Merdeka’ Facebook account holder who allegedly uploaded an offensive superimposed image of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police had stepped up the hunt for the owner of the account.

“Even though the account has been blocked by Facebook and is no longer accessible, the public is advised not to share the screenshot of the posting on any communication and social media platform.

“This is because the provocative posting could undermine public order,” he said in a statement here today. — Reuters