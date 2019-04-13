Khaled Nordin: Rantau win indication of people’s dissatisfaction with Pakatan

Barisan Nasional's Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, winner of the Rantau by-election, arrives at SJKC Bandar Sri Sendayan, April 13, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today said that Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan’s victory in the Rantau by-election is a clear indication that the people are disappointed with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

Mohamed Khalid said the victory clearly showed good leadership would be supported sincerely by the people, regardless of slander and personal attacks aimed at them.

“It seems people have given a direct signal to the government, the rakyat finally can think maturely and assess failures fairly,” he said.

Khaled said BN’s victory in Rantau also showed their cooperation with Islamist party PAS was a wave that the society has grown organically and in honesty.

“The victory is an indication of great trust that has been afforded to BN and PAS.

“The Opposition must continue to work hard to help and assist the people who day after day are being disappointed by the government of the day,” he said.

Mohamad, fondly known as Tok Mat, retained his Rantau state seat at the by-elections today, winning with a majority of 4,510 votes.

His rival Dr S. Streram from Pakatan Harapan obtained 5,887 votes in the polling that saw the highest turnout of 79.31 per cent since the 14th general election.

The by-election was necessitated by the Federal Court dismissal of an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside the November 16 Seremban Election Court decision declaring his unopposed victory in the GE14 null and void.

In GE14, Mohamad was declared the winner of the seat after Dr Streram was prohibited from entering the nomination centre to submit his nomination papers because he did not have a pass issued by the EC.