Wisma Putra advises Malaysians travelling to Sudah to delay plans following military coup

Sudanese protesters flash the victory sign after jumping on to the back of a military police vehicle near Khartoum’s military headquarters April 6, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Foreign Ministry advised Malaysians travelling to Sudan to delay their plans after unrest surfaced yesterday over the detainment of long-time authoritarian ruler President Omar al-Bashir and the dissolution of the country’s National Consensus Government.

The Malaysian Embassy in Khartoum has confirmed that all 160 registered Malaysians in the country’s capital are safe.

“The Embassy has been in close contact with all the registered Malaysians in Sudan and is monitoring the situation closely.

“All the 160 registered Malaysians in Sudan are accounted for and safe,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement today.

The Embassy also gave its assurance that it will continue to provide assistance to all Malaysians living in Khartoum.

Sudanese First Vice-President and Minister of Defence, Lt General Ahmed Ibn Auf, confirmed Omar’s arrest yesterday at 2pm local time on television.

The BBC reported today that demonstrators in Khartoum are saying the military council, which has taken power, is part of the same regime as Omar.

The news site reported that the recent stand-off has raised fears of a violent confrontation between protesters and the army.