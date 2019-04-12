Over 1,000 policemen on duty for Rantau by-election tomorrow

Election Commission officers make final preparations for the by-election at a polling centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Nyatoh in Rantau April 12, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 12 — More than 1,000 police officers and personnel will be on duty to ensure smooth voting process in the Rantau by-election tomorrow.

Seremban deputy police chief Supt Mohd Rosli Ishak said all personnel assigned throughout the polling day tomorrow were ready to face any possibility.

“From the nomination day, police personnel have been tasked to monitor the Rantau constituency, and with the strength of personnel that we have now, I am confident that we are ready and prepared to face any possibility tomorrow,” he told Bernama here today.

He also advised the supporters of the party involved to avoid any provocation which could lead to commotion.

“The supporters are urged not to organise any march in tomorrow’s traffic and if they (the supporters) create any kind of commotion, police will not hesitate to take stern action against them,” he said.

A total of 14 polling stations with 53 polling streams will be open from 8am to 5.30pm.

A total of 20,793 people from 20,804 registered voters are eligible to vote tomorrow and out of the total, while 11 have sent their ballots by post.

The Rantau by-election tomorrow sees a four-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan’s Dr S. Streram, Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and two independent candidates, housewife R. Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin.

The by-election was called after the Federal Court dismissed an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside an Election Court (EC) decision to declare his victory in the 14th general election (GE14) null and void. — Bernama