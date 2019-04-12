No links with anti-Agong Facebook page, Umno says after HQ contact listed

Umno denied having any link to the Facebook page 'Sabah-Sarawak Merdeka' which listed the telephone number of the Umno headquarters 03-4042 9511, claiming it as its own contact information. — Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Umno today distanced itself from a Facebook page that has been posting provocative messages and negative images of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

On its own Facebook page, the federal Opposition political party denied having any link to the Facebook page “Sabah-Sarawak Merdeka” which listed the telephone number of the Umno headquarters 03-4042 9511, claiming it as its own contact information.

“We view this matter seriously and will act by filing a report with the authorities so that there is no blame to tarnish the good name of the party headquarters and Umno,” Umno executive secretary Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan was quoted saying in an article on party organ Umno Online.

The Sabah-Sarawak Merdeka Facebook page remains active at the time of writing.

It contained several vituperative posts against the federal government and the Agong, with doctored images featuring the likeness of Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang.