Muhyiddin: Replacement Johor MB candidates to be presented once Sultan consents to Osman’s resignation

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the names of Johor MB candidates will be presented once the Sultan consents to Osman’s resignation. — File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 —Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the names of the possible candidates to replace Datuk Osman Sapian will be presented to Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar once the latter consents to the resignation.

In a statement today, the PPBM president had confirmed Osman’s resignation as the Johor Mentri Besar was presented to the Sultan of Johor on Monday.

“I hope the replacement process for the Johor Mentri Besar will go well and smoothly in order for the Johor state administration to run smoothly.

“It is important that the state administration is not interrupted by this transition of leadership,” he said in the statement today.

Muhyiddin added he respects the decision made by the Kempas state assemblyman and expressed his utmost appreciation for Osman’s contribution to the state and the people of Johor during his tenure as the Johor MB.

“I hope the people of Johor and party members, especially those of Bersatu, would remain calm, united, and accept the decision made by the party leadership,” said the Pagoh MP.

Earlier today, it was said that three names have surfaced to replace Osman, despite a source revealing that the Sultan of Johor has not consented the former’s resignation.

The three are state executive councillors Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and Aminolhuda Hassan.

Bukit Kepong assemblyman Dr Sahruddin is from PPBM while Semerah representative Mohd Khuzzan and Parit Yaani state lawmaker Aminolhuda Hassan are from PKR and Amanah, respectively.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed Osman’s resignation while speaking in Parliament.

Osman, who has only served about 11 months as Johor MB, was said to have been on official leave from state matters until Saturday when he will have an audience with Sultan Ibrahim.