Explain RM140m cost on ‘work trips’ overseas with family, Anwar tells ex-Felda boss

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today demanded an explanation on how RM140 million was spent by former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad, including overseas trips with his family members. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today demanded an explanation on how RM140 million was spent by former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad, including overseas trips with his family members.

The Star Online reported Anwar as asking if it was true that former Felda and Felda Global Ventures Bhd (FGV) chairman and 53 companies under it received income and allowances of more than RM2 million a year.

“I would also like to know whether the chairman of Felda and FGV under its office spent RM140 million for his own work purposes in 2014, which is unreasonable and illogical.

“I want an explanation on this matter,” said the Port Dickson lawmaker while debating the Felda White Paper.

Anwar said it was unfair that settlers have to pay off high debts caused by unreasonable spending and all the revenue was taken by the management, who stayed in lavish offices.

The Star Online also reported Anwar as saying the office of the Felda and FGV chairman is three or four times better than the Prime Minister’s office.

“I urge the Prime Minister personally visit the office himself — perhaps he can move his office there, which is far superior,” said.

Anwar added that he was shocked to see Felda had also bought more than 100 vehicles during the previous administration.

“If the media visits the Felda headquarters, the media can see it is packed with new cars.

“Perhaps it is from an old order, but this is the attitude of the previous management, which needs to be corrected.

“The settlers are facing hardship but new cars were still bought due to some desperate circumstances,” Anwar said.