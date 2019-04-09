Guan Eng: Departure levy only for air travellers leaving country

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that only air travellers leaving the country will be charged the departure levy that was tabled in Parliament yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that only air travellers leaving the country will be charged the departure levy that was tabled in Parliament yesterday.

Lim said the tax amount will only be decided at a later period as the government is putting the infrastructure in place first.

“It’s air [travel] only... Nothing related to road, nothing related to ports, only air travel outside Malaysia.

“We will be making the financial decision later, so this is just to put the infrastructure in place... We will not be implementing it so quickly... still a few more months,” he told reporters when met after the launch of the Credit Guarantee Corporation (CGC) SME Awards 2018 today.

