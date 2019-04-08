Small group of protesters demand foreign minister, AG quit over Rome Statute

A group of about 40 demonstrators are pictured outside Parliament calling for the resignation of Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Attorney General Tommy Thomas April 8, 2019. — Picture by Lazareen Thaveethu Moses

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — As the Dewan Rakyat sitting convened today, a group of about 40 men and women assembled at the gates of Parliament demanding the removal of Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Attorney General Tommy Thomas from their posts.

The demonstrators held up placards that all had the common theme of the Rome Statute printed on them. Among the messages in Malay were calls to: “Sack the AG”, “Tommy Thomas Cheater. Traitor to the Conference of Rulers”.

The demonstrators claimed that the removal of the minister and the AG were necessary as the duo had previously supported the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), and recently, asked the government to sign the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

“NGOs and the people of Malaysia have lost their faith in Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and the Attorney General because they don’t have the heart to look after the sovereignty of the Malaysian constitution,” read a memorandum carried by several of the demonstrators.

MORE TO COME