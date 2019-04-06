Johor water supply heading to full recovery, says state exco

File photo of the contaminated Sungai Kim Kim. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department JOHOR BARU, April 6 — Recovery of the water supply in Johor Baru is entering its final phase after the three-day disruption due to high ammonia levels in Sungai Sayong and Sungai Johor, a state official said today.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah said supply already resumed to several areas in Johor Baru and others will soon follow in stages.

“After three days, the ammonia level has dropped to an acceptable level for water treatment plants to resume their operations.

“However, there are almost 70,000 Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd water account holders who are still affected,” Puah said in a statement issued today.

Puah said the state government is closely monitoring the issue and in touch with relevant parties including the Johor Water Regulation Body (BAKAJ), Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd and the Public Utilities Board (PUB) to ensure a swift and full recovery.

More information will be released later, he said.

“I apologise to all water users affected by the actions of an irresponsible company that led to the contamination in Sungai Sayong and Sungai Johor.

“The overly high ammonia level forced all major water treatment plants in Sungai Johor to cease operations which had a direct impact on the areas of Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi and Kulai,” Puah, who is Bukit Batu assemblyman, said.

On Wednesday, water supply in Kulai was disrupted due to ammonia contamination at Sungai Sayong.

The contamination was caused by a burst reservoir at a bio-composite centre next to an oil palm mill in Sedenak that introduced ammoniated water into Sungai Sayong.

Shortly after that, high ammonia content was also detected in Sungai Johor, leading to the closure of four water treatment plants that fully depended on raw water from the river.