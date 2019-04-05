Singapore says unaware of Johor transfer hub

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad looks at a scale model of the world’s largest Ship-to-Ship Transfer Hub (STS Hub) in Putrajaya April 2, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Singapore government today requested information from Putrajaya about the ship-to-ship transfer hub project in Johor.

Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said it has not received any communication or information from Malaysia about the project by KA Petra Sdn Bhd and Hong Kong-based shipping company Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd.

“We are seeking more information from Malaysia on the project, including its precise location, as well as any potential implications this project has on Malaysia’s bilateral and international obligations, including on safety of navigation in the area and its potential transboundary environmental impact.

“Singapore has requested such information from Malaysia in order to assess its implications for Singapore,” Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The Johor state government said earlier today that it would discuss the implications of the proposed ship-to-ship transfer hub on the state’s sovereign rights.