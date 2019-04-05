PM: Probe on Suhakam’s ‘enforced disappearances’ report after IGP retires

The families of pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat attend the announcement of Suhakam’s public inquiry findings into their disappearances in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — The government will open a new investigation following the conclusion of Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam)’s report on the disappearance of pastor Raymond Koh and social activist Amri Che Mat in 2016 and 2017, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

But to do that, he said, the government would wait until the appointment of the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) since the accusation was directed at the present IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

“We will wait until we will have a change in IGP and will set up a group to study whether there is substance in the hearsay evidence used by Suhakam,” he said when asked on Suhakam findings in a press conference here today.

Suhakam on April 3 released its report after an 18-month inquiry into a series of missing person cases. The report made the damning conclusion that the police’s Special Branch was involved in the “enforced disappearances” of Koh and Amri.

The inquiry proceedings were chaired by Suhakam commissioner Mah Weng Kwai, a former Court of Appeal judge.

Mohamad Fuzi who is due to retire as the IGP next month, was the Special Branch chief at that time. — Bernama