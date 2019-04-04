Report: For Pakatan, Anwar’s succession and tackling political Islam a top priority

People pass posters of Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at a rally in Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should appoint Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as his deputy as soon as possible to signal a clear succession plan, a recent report on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration has pointed out.

The report by Sydney-based think tank Lowy Institute also urged Putrajaya to deal with the politicisation of Islam and the increasing involvement of Islam in governance, but noted that it would be the administration’s most difficult task.

“As quickly as practical, Mahathir should appoint Anwar as deputy prime minister and the official number two in the administration, sending a powerful signal to the world that the succession is on track.

“A clear timetable for the transition should be agreed as soon as possible, including a specific date for the transfer of power,” wrote its author Prof James Chin, director of the Asia Institute in the University of Tasmania.

In the report titled “New Malaysia: Four key challenges in the near term”, Chin said the two moves would help in eliminating “persistent chatter and political gossip” relating to Anwar’s political future, and would contribute to political stability.

“Persistent chatter about Anwar Ibrahim’s ability to ascend to the top job is having a destabilising impact on Malaysian politics. In a government in which power is highly centralised in the office of the prime minister, the prime minister’s standing is crucial in maintaining continuity and defusing tensions.

“Similarly, the Malaysian economy and financial markets do not like political uncertainty, particularly after such an unprecedented regime change. Malaysia has thrived economically in the past, in part because of the political certainty produced by Umno’s long reign,” Chin wrote.

In the past few months, Anwar has had to reiterate the narrative of a smooth transition process between him and Dr Mahathir, insisting that he expects to be prime minister in not more than two years' time.

Although Dr Mahathir has repeatedly stated that he will hand over the post to Anwar, no formal time frame has been set, with some within Pakatan Harapan also feeling that Dr Mahathir should be allowed a full term to carry out the coalition's reform pledges.

Amid factional tussle in Anwar’s party PKR, Economic Affairs Minister and party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was forced to deny rumours that he will be made the deputy prime minister during the Ramadan fasting month period.

The deputy prime minister is currently Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Anwar’s wife and previously PKR president before Anwar returned to the post.

Chin also highlighted the neeed for a complete mindset change on to the position of Islam and the politicisation of Islam, saying that the current attitude where Islamic agencies refuse to participate in inter-faith issues is not sustainable and inflames religious tensions.

“Giving the non-Islamic faiths an official platform, such as a dedicated ministry, would provide a forum for rational discussion of inter-faith issues,” said the former senior fellow in Jeffrey Cheah Institute on South-east Asia.

This comes as Chin said the rise of political Islam and the religion’s bureaucratisation have produced a brand of intolerant Islam that promoted the narrative of Muslims versus non-Muslims here.

In his report, Chin also listed two other challenges for the PH administration: to address the Malay agenda and Bumiputera policy, and the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“Failure to address them is not just politically reckless; more importantly, it retards the process of reform on a range of issues that were promised in the 2018 election,” he wrote.