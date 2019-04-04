Johor to seek details of ship transfer hub from Putrajaya, says exco

Johor Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang said the state government is in the process of communicating with Putrajaya to get more details on the project. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, April 4 — The Johor government has advised the public not to be unduly worried about the proposed ship-to-ship (STS) transfer hub in the state’s waters as the administration is seeking more information on the project from Putrajaya.

Johor Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang said the matter was not a big issue and that the state government will iron it out with the federal government.

“The announcement of the STS transfer hub that will be in Johor Baru’s port waters became an issue as many people actually did not get the exact picture or correct information on the project,” said Mazlan, when asked about claims that the federal government did not discuss the project with the Johor government.

Mazlan told a press conference that the state government will determine the actual zone affected by the project’s implementation as it is understood that the hub will be built beyond 3.5 nautical miles from Johor’s shoreline area.

“If it is true, then it is not under the jurisdiction of the federal government, and not the Johor government as the state’s powers is only limited to an area within three nautical miles of our shore,” he explained.

The construction of the hub involves a collaboration between local company KA Petra Sdn Bhd and Hong Kong’s world largest shipping company Hutchinson Port Holdings Limited, and is expected to cost between US$150 million and US$180 million (RM612.60 million and RM735.109 million).

The agreement was signed by both parties in Putrajaya two days ago, and was witnessed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.