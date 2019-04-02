Muslim dress code in private sector still under study, says deputy HR minister

Mahfuz said the council has gone through the proposals prepared by the Labour Department and Jakim. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) is still studying the guidelines for a Muslim dress code in the private sector, Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said today.

Mahfuz said the council has gone through the proposals prepared by the Labour Department and the Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim).

“The issue is still being studied by the council and this has been ongoing before Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over. The NLAC’s membership include unions, government representatives, employees and workers.

“Any decision will be made by the council,” Mahfuz told reporters in Parliament.

He added that the NLAC has met many times since PH took over as government, unlike the previous Barisan Nasioal administration, but did not reveal the frequency of the meetings.

When asked if the dress code can be implemented this year and if it is binding on non-Muslims, Mahfuz simply said: “Let’s wait and see what is tabled in the meetings”.