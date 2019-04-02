Agong, PM not included in Kelantan directive for official portraits

Only the official portraits of Sultan Muhammad V (pic), the Tengku Mahkota, Sultan Ismail Petra Ibni Al Marhum Sultan Yahya Petra and the mentri besar can be displayed at Kelantan state and federal offices. — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Kelantan will only allow the official portraits of four individuals to be displayed in state and federal offices, and they do not include the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

An administrative order signed by Kelantan Deputy State Secretary Datuk Ahnan Hussin states that only the official portraits of the Ruler Sultan Muhammad V, the Tengku Mahkota, Sultan Ismail Petra Ibni Al Marhum Sultan Yahya Petra and the Mentri Besar can be displayed.

“Only the portraits mentioned can be displayed in all state and federal government offices in Kelantan, any portraits other than them are prohibited from being displayed,” the directive read.

A photo of the administrative order, dated April 1, 2019, has gone viral.

It was addressed to state and federal department heads, and the management of statutory bodies, local councils, non-governmental organisations and private firms in the PAS-controlled state.

A staff in the Kelantan State Secretary’s office, when contacted, confirmed that the directive was real.

The portraits of the King and the prime minister are customarily displayed in all government offices together with the portraits of the Rulers, governor and mentri besar or chief minister of a state.