MACC detains minister’s aide for accepting luxury watch worth RM28,000

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — A political secretary of a minister was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of accepting a bribe in the form of a luxury watch worth about RM28,000.

According to MACC sources, the 47-year-old man was taken into custody at 5pm after he came to give his statement at the MACC headquarters here today.

“The man was believed to have accepted the luxury watch as an inducement to enable a project developer to be awarded projects under ministry’s purview,” the sources said, adding that the MACC would seek a remand order on the suspect at the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow.

The case is being investigated under Section16(a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama