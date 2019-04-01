Govt to initiate anti-dumping investigation into cold rolled coils imports

The investigation was a result of a petition from Mycron Steel CRC Sdn Bhd alleging that CRCs from China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam are being dumped in Malaysia at a price much lower than the domestic price in the respective countries. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The government will initiate an anti-dumping investigation into imports of iron or non-alloy steel cold rolled coils (CRC) of more than 1,300cm width after looking at the prima facie evidence of dumping, injury and causal link.

The investigation was a result of a petition from Mycron Steel CRC Sdn Bhd alleging that CRCs from China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam are being dumped in Malaysia at a price much lower than the domestic price in the respective countries.

In a statement today, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said Mycron also claimed that dumped imports from the alleged countries have increased in terms of absolute quantity and have caused material injuries to the company.

“In connection with this investigation, Miti will provide a set of questionnaires to interested parties (importers, foreign producers, exporters and associations),” it said.

Miti said other interested parties may request for the questionnaires no later than April 12, and provide additional supporting evidence to Miti on, or before, April 27.

“In the event no additional information is received within the specified period, the government will make its preliminary findings based on the available facts, it added.

Miti said a preliminary determination will be made within 120 days from initiation of the investigation, in accordance with the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993, and its related regulations.

“If the preliminary determination is affirmative, the government will impose a provisional anti-dumping duty at the rate that is necessary to prevent further injury,” it added. — Bernama