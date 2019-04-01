Dr Streram satisfied with media reports on Rantau by-election

Pakatan Harapan's Dr S. Streram (seated, right) chats with some Rantau residents during a walkabout in Kuala Sawah April 1, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 1 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr S. Streram describes the coverage given by media representatives for him in the by-election for the State Legislative Assembly seat of Rantau as very good and satisfying.

The deputy head of the PKR Rembau division said so far the media had given a positive coverage on the campaign and himself in the past two days.

“I feel the media report given was the best for me and I see the media as being a service-oriented industry just like a doctor providing service. I am very happy and express my deep appreciation to the media who gave me space for coverage,” he said here today.

He disclosed this to reporters after making a visit to the Media Centre for the By-Election for the Rantau State Seat, near here.

Asked on his expectation of the media practitioners for the next few days, the 60-year-old anaesthetist said that he hoped the media could give him full support and do a good coverage.

“I think the media can do their best and (give me a) good coverage... better and better until the polling day,” he added.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Director of Information Sabarudin Yeop Hamza said the media centre, which was opened on March 29 and equipped high-speed internet and laptop computers, had so far received visits from 30 media representatives.

The Media Centre for the by-election for the Rantau State Seat, which also displayed various information including the profile for the Rantau State Constituency, operates from 9 am until 9 pm every day.

The Rantau State by-election will be held on April 13 and will see a four-cornered contest between Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S. Streram, former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan from Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates namely R. Malar and Mohd Nor Yassin.

It followed the Federal Court’s rejection of the petition filed by Mohamad, who is also the incumbent Assemblyman for Rantau, to set aside the decision of the Seremban Election Court on November 16 last year, which declared victory for him for the seat in the 14th General Election as null and void. — Bernama