Adib conscious but unable to speak while hospitalised, inquest told

Members of the public pay their last respects to Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the As-Saadah Mosque in Alor Setar December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, April 1 — A senior investigating officer was told firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim may suffer memory loss from the injuries he suffered in the incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya.

The senior investigating officer from the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters ASP Lew Keng Joe said the information was from National Heart Institute (IJN) cardiothoracic surgeon senior consultant Datuk Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib who was the 14th witness when he went to visit Muhammad Adib on December 12 at 8.45am.

“(At that time), I saw the victim (Adib) was conscious but he could not speak because there was a hose in his mouth,” he said when replying to a question from the Conducting Officer Faten Hadni Khairuddin.

He said at that time, he only saw the victim’s body move from left to right, but he could not speak.

The 28th witness said Dr Mohamed Ezani then told him the firefighter may suffer memory loss because his blood pressure was low.

Faten Hadni: From your observation, how was Muhammad Adib’s condition?

Lew: I saw that Muhammad Adib was conscious but he could not speak as there was a hose in his mouth. I then asked for permission from Dr Mohamed Ezani to question Adib.

Faten Hadni: What question did you ask Adib?

Lew: I asked Adib if he was run over or hit but he did not answer and only moved his body to the left and to the right. I saw that Adib was emotion and tried to take out the hose but was stopped by the nurse.

The witness who had served as a police officer for 14 years said police met Muhammad Adib three times when he was undergoing treatment — on November 28, December 12 and December 17.

Muhammad Adib, who was a member of the EMRS at the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was badly injured in the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27.

21 days later, he died at the National Heart Institute.

The inquest proceedings in the presence of Coroner Rofiah Mohamad continues on Wednesday. — Bernama