Shafie: Sabah has recipe for rapid growth

SIPITANG, March 30 — Sabah has the perfect recipe to achieve exponential growth as the state is abundant with natural resources, raw materials and attractive travel destinations which can further boost its economy, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the wealth of natural resources and raw materials would also enable Sabah to diversify towards more sustainable industrial development, and not being entirely dependent on logs.

“The state government will plan ahead because Sabah has considerable potential, not only in oil and gas, timber and tourism, but many more including glassware and furniture manufacturing as well as food terminals.

“All of this is important to provide more employment opportunities in the state for Sabahans,” he said when launching the ‘New Sipitang — Clean and Beautiful’ programme at the Sipitang Esplanade here today.

Also present were Sabah Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob and Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedict.

However, the chief minister said that the unity and mutual understanding of the multi-racial community in Sabah was also key to building a more viable and progressive state.

“We need to ensure that all the people are co-operative with one another and remain united, “he said.

On Sipitang, Mohd Shafie said the district which is located about 135km from the state capital has vast economic potential not only in the oil and gas industry, but also tourism.

He added that Sipitang was unique as it was also an entry point for neighbouring countries Brunei Darussalam and Indonesia (Kalimantan) besides access to Sarawak. — Bernama