Kuantan woman charged with making false fertility treatment claims worth RM200,000

KUANTAN, March 29 — An administrative assistant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to over 32 counts of making false claims on fertility medical treatment worth RM209,233 since 2014.

Mazuin Zulkifli, 33, from Taman Impianku, Jalan Sungai Lembing here, made the plea before Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib.

The accused was charged with committing the offences between October 10, 2014 and October 25, 2017 by submitting the claims with treatment receipts ranging from RM3,243 to RM9,000 at the International Islamic University of Malaysia’s Fertility Centre, here.

The petite woman was alleged to have committed the offences while serving at the Pahang Forestry Department and the Pahang Agriculture Department.

She was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 (2) of the same Act which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the offence committed or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

MACC’s DPP Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry offered bail at RM50,000 in one surety with the condition for the accused to report to the MACC office every month.

Counsel Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed Abu Bakar, however, requested for the amount to be reduced as his client only had a monthly income of RM2,500.

“My client was only informed of the date to appear in court two days ago, and within this short period of time, she was only able to raise RM15,000.

“Her sister is ready to become a guarantor. In fact, throughout the investigation, my client had cooperated well with the MACC and never attempted to flee,” he said.

Mohd Ghazali allowed bail at RM15,000 in one surety and set additional conditions for the accused to surrender her passport to the court, as well as to report to the MACC office at the beginning of each month.

The court set April 29 for mention. — Bernama