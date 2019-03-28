Cops detain woman suspected of abusing adopted child

The police arrested a woman at Jalan Sungai Tua, Batu Caves near here today after she was suspected of hitting and kicking her seven-year-old adopted child. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The police arrested a woman at Jalan Sungai Tua, Batu Caves near here today after she was suspected of hitting and kicking her seven-year-old adopted child.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the 30-year-old woman was detained at a food stall at about 5pm.

“Police received a report on a video recording showing a little girl being beaten by a woman and the victim was seen crying when she was kicked several times on the abdomen.

“Preliminary checks revealed the incident occurred at an apartment in Taman Raintree, Batu Caves in 2018,” he said in a statement.

He said the woman was believed to be releasing her anger on the child after her husband who is also the girl’s uncle left her. It is learned that couple divorced earlier this year.

The woman will be remanded tomorrow to facilitate the investigations under the Child Act 2001. — Bernama