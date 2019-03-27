TNB unions, groups demand clarity over CEO’s position

The Joint Union of TNB Workers demanded the government explain and end the rumours and speculation that CEO Datuk Seri Azman Mohd (pic) had been requested to step down. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) unions and associations have demanded the government to come clean on whether or not it had requested TNB CEO Datuk Seri Azman Mohd’s resignation.

In a joint press statement today, TNB Executive Association (PETNB), TNB Support Service Officers’ Union (TNBSSOU), TNB Executive Officers Association (EOA) and TNB Security Unit Association (Perunika) said this was required to avoid public speculation.

“We are open to accept and support any statement made by the government and TNB regarding the status of the TNB chief executive at this moment.

“We call for a final official decision regarding this statement to be announced quickly in order to avoid speculation and public perception for the harmony of all,” said the statement.

Yesterday, the Joint Union of TNB Workers (KPPPTNB) had also demanded the government explain and end the rumours and speculation that Azman had been requested to step down.

Its president Osman Alias said the news which was first published on March 13 had shocked the 16,000 union members, noting that it looked like the appointment of the utility government linked-company’s chief executive officer did not follow procedure.

He said Azman had just renewed his two-year contract on July 1, 2018, which would expire on June 30, 2020.

Osman had also asked whether or not there was a “hidden agenda” behind the rumours.