Government asks Parliament for extra RM15b

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The government is seeking an additional RM15.5 billion in funds for development expenditure to supplement the record Budget for 2019.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tabled a Supplementary Supply Bill for the amount in Dewan Rakyat today.

Of the sum, RM9.2 billion is intended for the Treasury, followed by RM1.4 billion each for the Works Ministry and Transport Ministry.

Other ministries receiving varying amounts include Defence; Federal Territories; Youth and Sports; Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change; Human Resources; Home; Agriculture and Agro-based Industries; and Tourism and Culture.