Missing: Seizure notice at Jho Low’s Penang family home

On March 21, investigators from the federal police’s Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention division had posted the notice of seizure outside Low’s family home in Penang.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The notice of seizure posted last week outside the RM25 million house of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho’s family in Tanjung Bungah Park, Penang, has gone missing.

Members of the public have been flocking to the house dubbed “El Nitsjo” since news emerged that the property belonged to the family of Low, also known as Jho Low.

It is unclear who removed the notice.

A resident in the area who declined to be named told local daily The Star she saw a man stopping outside the three-storey house at about 11pm Sunday.

“It was dark and I think he peeled off something from the gate,” she said.

She added that the notice was not there when she checked the next day.

Separately, George Town district police chief Assistant Commissioner Che Zaimani Che Awang said they will lodge a report with Bukit Aman’s Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention division on the missing notice.

He said a case will be opened under Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief.

On March 21, investigators from the federal police’s Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention division had posted the notice of seizure on the property.

The Attorney General’s Chambers issued the notice on January 17 under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act.

“Now pursuant to subsection 51 (1A) of the Act, it is hereby ordered that such immovable property be seized by the investigating officer and all dealings in respect of such immovable property are prohibited.

“Take notice that failure to comply with this notice is an offence under the Act,” read the now missing notice.

On the same day, a spokesman for Low issued a statement via the fugitive’s lawyers regarding the seizure that said the property was built and completed around 20 years ago, more than a decade before 1MDB existed and when Low was still a teenager.

The spokesman then accused the Mahathir administration of using the public seizure for political mileage.