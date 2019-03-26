HKL pathologist says vilified over testimony in Adib inquest

Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi attends the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at the Shah Alam High Court March 26, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, March 26 — Hospital Kuala Lumpur medical forensics department officer Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi told the Coroner’s Court today he was excoriated online over his expert testimony in the inquest of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim last week.

“I was criticised and considered to be lying in my testimony last week by people on social media,” he told Judge Rofiah Mohamad who is sitting as coroner for the inquest here.

Dr Ahmad, who conducted an autopsy on Adib, testified last week that Adib’s injuries were inconsistent with assault as alleged.

Instead, he concluded that the seven broken ribs may be from being hit by an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle as it was backing out during the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple riots in Subang Jaya last year.

Following his testimony, a Facebook user known as “Cik Miera”, who claimed to be a nurse at the National Heart Institute (IJN) where Adib was warded, accused Dr Ahmad of lying in his testimony.

The person caused a controversy over the weekend when she went on social media to claim she treated Adib’s wounds when he was transferred from the Subang Jaya Medical Centre to IJN and knew the truth about his death.

“Dear Doctor, if all staff could give statements, I will be the first who will stand up and say that it is not by accident. His injury was caused by violence, from force. We saw the wound, we treated him We saw the bruises all over his body and many things that I can’t tell here,” the Facebook post read which has since been deleted.

Today, Dr Ahmad was asked to read out and reply to the person’s allegations by government lawyer Hamdan Hamzah, but declined.

“I don’t wish to reply, I appeal to find the truth. If anyone else has any information on this that I did not find during my examination, I ask that the coroner get them to give testimony in the court,” he said.

