Penang exco’s service centre sprayed with racist and vulgar words

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The service centre of Penang executive councillor Chong Eng in Bukit Mertajam was found with racist and vulgar words sprayed on its front gate this morning.

Quoting Seberang Perai police chief Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid, Malaysiakini reported that words such as “Cina p****ak” were seen sprayed in white.

The report further said Chong Eng has no clue who the suspect is and believes the act was carried out before 9am when the graffiti was discovered.

“Coincidentally, I was attending the state security meeting when I was informed about it. We have lodged a police report, and will leave it to the police to investigate,” the portal quoted Chong Eng as saying.

“We hope it’s not related to the hatred that is being spread by certain quarters,” she further said.

The Wanita DAP chief is also the Padang Lalang assemblyperson and head of the state’s Women Development, Family, Gender Inclusiveness and Non-Muslim Religions Committee.

Meanwhile Nik Ros confirmed that a police report was lodged and investigations are currently underway.

“Police are looking at nearby CCTVs to ascertain who the suspect might be.

“However, there was no CCTV at the scene, while nearby CCTVs were not functioning properly,” Nik Ros was quoted as saying in the report.

He further stated that the case was being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which concerns the committing of mischief resulting in loss or damage amounting to RM25 or higher.