Stop blaming us, Perak BN tells Pakatan

IPOH, March 24 — Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) told the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government to move on and stop finding fault with the previous administration.

Its chairman, Datuk Saarani Mohamad, said PH should focus on the people’s welfare and the state’s development.

Commenting on the latest expose by Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin who questioned why the cost of the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) exceeded estimates by RM217 million, Saarani said it showed DAP was only keen on politicking.

“DAP is using the state assembly and Public Accounts Committee to seek revenge against Barisan Nasional,” he said in a statement.

“This is clearly shown when audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has yet to start its audit on MAPS, Chong has started issuing statements to portray the former mentri besar had misused his power,” he added.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman said Perak PH is still behaving like it is the Opposition.

“This is why it has failed to govern the state well. After failing to bank on the MBInc and Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah issues, it is now turning its attention to MAPS and Perak Corporation Berhad (PCB),” he added

Chong yesterday said Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, who was the chairman of Perak State Development Corporation, should explain and bear responsibility for the suspicious cost increase as he had direct control over PCB.

To that, Saarani said PCB was a public-listed company and the company was run by a board of directors.

“Its accounts are monitored and approved by its audit committee,” he said, adding that Zambry was not the board chairman of PCB.

“All queries on the financial standing were under the board of directors and audit committee,” he said.