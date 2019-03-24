Johor police chief: Three charged with illegal toxic dumping, while eight others released

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd today confirmed that three individuals have been charged in connection with the illegal dumping of toxic waste into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 24 — Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd today confirmed that three individuals have been charged in connection with the illegal dumping of toxic waste into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, which has resulted in more than 4,000 people being hospitalised.

He said police charged three male suspects, including a Singaporean, out of the total of 11 suspects that were nabbed in connection with the case, while the remaining suspects were released on police bail.

“The three suspects, aged between 34 and 41, are believed to be directly connected to the case and have been charged under Section 34B (1) (a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 which provides a jail term of up to five years and maximum fine of RM500,000 if convicted,” said Mohd Khalil at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

On March 19, police announced the arrest of 11 suspects in connection with the case, however, one was later released on police bail.

Mohd Khalil said there have been certain individuals that have alleged that police probe into the case is just a wayang (diversion) for the public.

“I would like to remind those critics to be fair as police work is based on facts,” said Mohd Khalil.

Earlier in the Sessions Court here, two directors and a lorry driver of a used tyre-processing company were charged with being involved in the chemical dumping into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang.

The three accused are Singaporean Wang Jin Chao, 34, and Malaysians Yap Yoke Liang, 36, and lorry driver N. Maridass, 35.

According to the charge sheet, Maridass was accused of illegally disposing of chemicals into Sungai Kim Kim on March 7 Wang and Yap are accused of conspiring with Maridass.